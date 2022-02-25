Castroville police searching for missing 82-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – The Castroville Police Department is searching for an 82-year-old man who disappeared Thursday evening.

Filiberto Huereca was last seen at 7 p.m. at 913 U.S. Highway 90 W., according to a Silver Alert issued on Friday.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds, has brown eyes and has grey hair. He was wearing a navy blue jacket and blue jeans at the time of his disappearance.

Authorities said his disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact CPD at 830-931-2222.