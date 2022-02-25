Sip cocktails and save animals at adults-only Zoo La-La in San Antonio

Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio is a one-night fundraiser that will take place at the zoo and feature more than 40 booths with beer, wine, and a plethora of food options.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is hosting its 26th annual, adult-only Zoo La-La fundraiser on May 12.

Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio is a one-night fundraiser that will take place at the zoo.

“Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio offers adults the opportunity to have the zoo all to themselves, sample food from all over San Antonio while enjoying great entertainment,” said San Antonio Zoo president and CEO Tim Morrow.

The official list of vendors has not yet been released but organizers said more than 50 beer, wine and food vendors from some of San Antonio’s most popular restaurants will be in attendance.

San Antonio hot spots like Elsewhere Garden, Boiler House, Chart House, Paesanos and more have participated in the past.

“The hospitality industry was hit very hard and still has not fully recovered from COVID-related issues. By attending, our guests are helping the zoo and local restaurants that are looking for new customers,” said Morrow.

Live music will also be performed at the fundraiser, which Morrow has previously said is the zoo’s second-largest fundraising event of the year.

The zoo is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, which means it relies 100% on ticket sales, donations, annual pass members, and community partners for funding.

Tickets for Zoo La-La! A Taste of San Antonio are available on the zoo’s website and start at $85. VIP tickets are available for $150 and include exclusive access to private parties on the Great Lawn and inside the hippo viewing of Africa Live!, as well as one-hour early entry.

The first 500 tickets sold for standard admission are eligible for a $20 discount with the code SAVE20. The discount code is not valid for the VIP experience.

San Antonio Zoo is located at 3902 N St. Mary’s Street.

