San Antonio cheesecake shop donating weekend proceeds to help Ukraine

SAN ANTONIO – If you’re looking for a way to support the people of Ukraine this weekend, you can do so by purchasing some cheesecake or a coffee at this San Antonio dessert shop.

Laika Cheesecake and Espresso shared on social media Thursday that amid the Russian attack on Ukraine, all of its sales this weekend, including Friday, will go toward helping the Ukrainian army.

“Many innocent lives are being affected- including personal friends and family. This donation will go to help secure not only our friends and family but an entire peaceful country being confronted with needless violence,” the shop said on social media.

Laika Cheesecakes is located at 4718 Broadway and is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. You can learn more about the shop’s offerings here.

The City of San Antonio has also showed its support for Ukraine by lighting City Hall in blue and yellow overnight Friday.

“Our hearts break for our Ukrainian residents as they watch these horrors unfold. Their families are in our prayers, and we are all hoping for a swift, diplomatic end,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Twitter.

More Russian forces were seen moving into Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Saturday, according to the Associated Press. Ukrainian residents are also being warned of street fights breaking out, urging them to stay safe by remaining indoors and taking cover.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to evacuate the capital Friday night; however, he turned down the offer, saying “I need ammunition, not a ride,” the AP reports.

U.S. officials are estimating more than 50% of Russian combat power has entered Ukraine as of yet.

