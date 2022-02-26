San Antonio City Hall glows blue and yellow in support of Ukraine on February 25, 2022.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio City Hall glowed blue and yellow Friday night in support of Ukraine.

Across the world, Russian military forces attacked cities throughout Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv.

“Our hearts break for our Ukrainian residents as they watch these horrors unfold,” said San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg on Twitter.

On Thursday, Ukrainian families living in San Antonio rallied for their loved ones. The families met on the steps of San Fernando Cathedral in downtown, blocks away from City Hall, to speak out on the Russian invasion.

They prayed and pleaded for peace in their home country.

“Nobody in Ukraine wants war. Nobody wants to see their sons, brothers and dads die,” said Ukrainian native Anna Stamps.

San Antonio City Hall glows in blue and yellow in support of Ukraine on February 25, 2022. (Joe Arredondo/KSAT)

According to the Associated Press, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was asked to evacuate Kyiv on Friday night at the behest of the U.S. government but turned down the offer.

Zelenskyy said in response: “The fight is here; I need ammunition, not a ride,” according to a senior American intelligence official with direct knowledge of the conversation, who described Zelenskyy as upbeat.

Invading Russian forces closed in on Ukraine’s capital on Saturday, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.

FILE - In this handout photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy inspects weapons during a visit to Ukrainian coast guards in Mariupol, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File) (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office)

Kyiv officials are warning residents that street fighting is underway against Russian forces, and they are urging people to seek shelter.

The warning issued Saturday advised residents to remain in shelters, to avoid going near windows or on balconies, and to take precautions against being hit by debris or bullets.

