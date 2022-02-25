‘We’re far away but afraid’: Ukrainian families living in San Antonio fear for loved ones amid Russian conflict

Ukrainian families living in San Antonio rallied Thursday for their loved ones. The families met on the steps of San Fernando Cathedral to speak out on the Russian invasion. They are praying and pleading for peace in their home country.

“Nobody in Ukraine wants war. Nobody wants to see their sons, brothers and dads die,” said Ukrainian native Anna Stamps.

Stamps was born and raised in Ukraine before moving to South Texas. She’s getting updates from loved ones overseas, but she feels helpless.

“You absolutely can not do anything, just speak up and show the support and love. We’re afraid. We’re here far away, but we are afraid,” said Stamps.

Irene Van Winkle has lived through this in the past. She says despite Ukraine becoming a free country in 1991, her people have always feared this would happen again.

“We never can seem to get from underneath Russia’s dominance,” said Van Winkle. “They can’t stand the fact that we have our independence, that we have a government.”

Many of the families protesting at San Fernando are involved in a nonprofit organization called Ukrainian San Antonio. The nonprofit promotes the culture and heritage of the country in South Texas. These families are worried that culture could be wiped out as Russian forces advance.

“This reminds me of the Soviet Union. This reminds me of the repression the Soviets did when they established their power,” said Olena Krustruyk, Ukrainian San Antonio founding member.

Krustruyk said the pictures and videos she’s seen of bombings from family and friends are heartbreaking.

“My cousin called me and said, ‘My daughter is screaming, saying, daddy, I don’t want to die.’ No parent should ever have to experience that,” said Krustruyk.

These families are leaning on each other for support at the moment, but they hope they can get the same from around the world.

“We want to live in democracy. We want to have freedom of speech, and the world needs to support that,” said Krustruyk.

Click here for more information on Ukrainian San Antonio.

