Artists asked to design pieces for new Morgan’s Wonderland building

SAN ANTONIO – Get ready to bust out your Bob Ross skills because Morgan’s Wonderland is looking for 35 artists to feature original paintings in the new Multi-Assistance Center (MAC).

Artists are being asked to submit design concepts by March 31 to make their mark on the MAC.

A review committee will select 35 artists and then those individual artists will be notified by April 18 if their design was chosen.

Morgan’s Wonderland officials will provide the chosen artists with acrylic paints to create the approved concept on a 4x5 canvas, which will then be featured at the MAC.

“Artists throughout the community are invited to submit design concepts for the paintings that will be on display throughout the building,” said chief operating officer Jana Grohman. “This includes MACers, community members or partners who will be offering medical, therapeutic and community services to individuals at The MAC. The artwork should be based on interpretation of our core values – Empower, Include, Educate, Innovate – and what these words mean in interactions with individuals with special needs.”

All paintings must include the MAC’s basic colors of purple, orange, yellow and green.

The MAC is a three-story, 165,000-square-foot center designed to help improve clients’ experience and connect them with providers that specialize in their specific needs.

“This method of providing services in a coordinated manner will establish a new standard of care, not only in San Antonio but across the nation as well as internationally,” said Morgan’s Wonderland officials.

Morgan’s Wonderland officials said the MAC, located at the corner of Wurzbach Parkway and Thousand Oaks Drive, will bring together more than 30 partner organizations as part of a one-stop-shop experience for people to get life-improving assistance without having to crisscross all over the community seeking help.

The MAC is part of Morgan’s Inclusion Initiative, the nonprofit, umbrella organization that coordinates planning, fundraising and communications among the Morgan’s Wonderland family of services.

