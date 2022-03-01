Think spring for best March sales

SAN ANTONIO – March may not have the holiday super sales, but you can still find discounts. Just think spring.

“Retailers use this month to offload the previous year’s inventory to make room for new products and that translates into savings for shoppers,” said Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports’ deal hunter.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices on its top-rated products all year to know when they sell at their deepest discounts.

If spring cleaning is on your to-do list, March is a good time to find a deal on a vacuum, even a little robotic one.

The iRobot Roomba i3 is now about $500 at Abt Electronics, Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart. That’s about a $100 savings.

If allergies bring spring sneezing, a new air purifier may help. The Blueair Classic 605 is now on sale for about $500 at Amazon. That’s more than $320 off regular price. It’s still a pricey, but it got top marks for removing air particles.

March means it’s about time to tackle the lawn, too.

“Typically, when you think about seasonal items like string trimmers, you think that the sales will come at the end of the season,” Gordon said. “But, if you start shopping very early, like in March, you may see bigger savings as retailers ship consumer focus to the season coming up.”

The Ego Cordless String Trimmer is $179 at Walmart.

As retailers shed their cold-weather products, March can be a good time to find a deal on a space heater, too. The Lasko Designer Series space heater is $65 at The Home Depot.

If you’ve been thinking about replacing your home’s windows, March can be a good time to buy. Windows can be a hefty investment, so be on the lookout for seasonal sales.