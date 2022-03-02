Key runoffs from the 2022 midterm primary Texas election

(Eric Gay, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - A man passes an early voting poll site, on Feb. 14, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Some of the races in the 2022 midterm primary election came down to the wire on Tuesday night.

Several of them, including the race for Bexar County’s top elected position, will head to a runoff on May 24.

A runoff election means that in races with more than two candidates, one candidate failed to win more than 50% of the vote and the top two contenders will advanced to a runoff. The winner will then advance to the Nov. 8 general election.

Here are all the key runoffs from the Bexar County area and around South/Central Texas.

Bexar County Judge

Democratic candidates for Bexar County Judge — the top elected position in the county — will go head-to-head in a runoff.

Former District Court Judge Peter Sakai received 41% of the vote while State Rep. Ina Minjarez won 31% of the vote.

Whoever wins the general election in November will succeed Nelson Wolff, who has been Bexar County Judge since 2001.

Congressional District 28

The Democratic and Republican primary for Congressional District 28 is headed to a runoff.

On the Democratic side, immigration attorney Jessica Cisneros and Congressman Henry Cuellar went back and forth on the lead on Tuesday. While close to 50%, neither cleared that threshold for the nomination.

On the Republican side, Cassy Garcia, who won 29% of the vote, will face Sandra Whitten for the nomination.

Congressional District 35

Among the 10 candidates who sought the Republican nomination in the district, it came down to two for the runoff: former Corpus Christi Mayor Dan McQueen and Michael Rodriguez.

McQueen led the way with 21% of the vote while Rodriguez trailed with 15% of the vote. The district, which spans from Austin to San Antonio, is reliably Democratic.

Congressional District 15

GOP Candidate Monica De La Cruz was able to avoid a runoff in Congressional District 15, while Democrats are headed to a runoff.

Democrat Ruben Ramirez (28%) will face Michelle Vallejo (20%) in the runoff.

Congressional District 21

Democrats Claudia Andreana Zapata, who won 47% of the vote, and Ricardo Villarreal will meet in the runoff. Chip Roy won the Republican nomination.

Attorney General

Despite an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, Ken Paxton was forced into a May runoff. He’ll face Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush. Paxton led with 43% of the vote, but didn’t capture the needed 50%. Amid the election, Paxton is being investigated by the FBI over accusations that he used his office to help a wealthy donor.

The Democratic nomination will also be decided in a runoff. Rochelle Mercedes Garza won 41% of the vote and will face former Galveston mayor Joe Jaworski, who won 22% of the vote. The GOP runoff winner will likely be the favorite in November.

Lieutenant Governor

Dan Patrick won the Republican nomination, but the Democratic nomination has yet to be decided.

Mike Collier led the way with 42% of the vote, but Michelle Beckley was close behind with 34% of the vote.

Land Commissioner

It appears that Land Commissioner candidates for both parties are headed to a runoff.

Democrat Sandragrace Martinez, who won 32% of the vote, will face off against Jay Kleberg, who won 26% of the vote.

Republican Dawn Buckingham led the way with 42%, and Tim Westley trailed behind at 15%.

Railroad Commissioner

Republican Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian (42%) appears to be in a runoff with Sarah Stogner (18%) while Luke Warford took the Democratic nomination.

Texas Senate District 24

Republican State Sen. Pete Flores appears to be headed to a runoff with Raul Reyes in Texas Senate District 24. Flores led with 46% of the vote.

Texas House District 122

Former San Antonio City Councilwoman Elisa Chan and former Republican Party precinct chairman Mark Dorazio appear to be headed for a runoff.

Chan captured the most votes, 37%, while Dorazio had 28% of the vote.

