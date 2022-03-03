63º

SAPD issues endangered child alert for missing 10-year-old girl

San Antonio police said Kassandra "Kassi" Torres was last seen in the 1300 block of N. Sabinas Street.

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

San Antonio Police are searching for 10-year-old Kassandra Torres who was last seen on Wednesday. (KSAT/San Antonio Police Department)

SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a 10-year-old girl who was last seen on the West Side.

San Antonio police said Kassandra “Kassi” Torres, an endangered juvenile, was last seen in the 1300 block of N. Sabinas Street.

Torres is right-handed with straight, collar-length hair. She has black hair with brown eyes and she is 5 feet 1 inch tall. She was last seen wearing a grey sweater, pink jacket, black pants and black shoes.

Police said they believe Kassandra is with her biological mother, who does not have custodial rights.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

