1 arrested in string of car burglaries that targeted guns, according to SAPD

Julian Martinez, 18, was charged with four counts of theft of a firearm, one count of possession and one count of unlawful carry, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man who they say was involved in a string of vehicle burglaries.

Julian Martinez, 18, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of theft of a firearm, one count of possession and one count of unlawful carry, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Martinez was part of a larger group of suspects who burglarized vehicles with the emphasis on stealing firearms.

In an incident on Jan. 3, police said a man matching Martinez’s description broke into two different Ford trucks at a hotel parking lot.

One of the trucks had seven firearms and a camouflage bag with hunting items stolen from it.

Police later found Martinez at his home, and he left in a vehicle with a group of other males.

Officers conducted a traffic stop and placed Martinez under arrest because he had a warrant out for his arrest, the affidavit states,

When officers searched the vehicle and Martinez’s home, they found the camouflage bag and numerous rifles and handguns, police said.

Ad

The affidavit states that while searching through his phone, they found images of the guns, including an assault rifle. The images were taken on the morning of Jan. 3, after the vehicle burglaries.

Records show his bond is set at $18,000.

Read also: