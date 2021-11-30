SAPD urges people not to leave firearms in unattended vehicles after 1,500 guns stolen from cars in 2021

SAN ANTONIO – While you’re out doing your Christmas shopping, there’s a good chance thieves could be targeting your vehicle for a little shopping of their own.

It’s why the San Antonio Police Department is urging people not to leave firearms in their unattended vehicles.

So far this year alone, about 1,500 guns have been stolen from cars in San Antonio, according to SAPD. Due to a system change, the department was unable to provide statistics on stolen firearms in past years.

According to the FBI’s crime statistics for 2020, there were nearly $33 million in guns reported stolen in Texas last year and only $2.1 million worth were recovered.

In a new public service announcement, SAPD warned that stolen guns are often used to commit crimes like robberies, shootings and murders.

The PSA urges people to plan ahead before they go shopping or plan to visit a location that does not allow firearms inside their establishment.

They also ask that gun owners document the serial numbers on their firearms in case they are ever stolen.

