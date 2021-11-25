Sheriff Salazar warns holiday shoppers: ‘Don’t be that easy target’

Shoppers aren’t the only ones looking forward to Black Friday. So are thieves, which is why more than half a dozen San Antonio-area police departments are teaming up with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to fight holiday crime.

Being that the biggest shopping day of the year can also be a bonanza for thieves, more than half a dozen San Antonio-area police departments are teaming up with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office to fight holiday crime.

“We’re here today as a collaborative team, putting all our people together to keep our community safe,” Converse Police Chief Bobby Lane said at a news conference Wednesday,

Some of the police departments had examples of the enforcement strategy they’re using.

Live Oak Police Chief Dan Pue said the department’s “Grinch” program has seen success at The Forum, a retail center just off Interstate 35 North.

“There are some years we’ve had absolutely zero car burglaries,” Pue said, except for vehicles that were left unlocked. “We’ll still have undercover officers as well as patrol units on an overtime basis.”

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said his deputies will be patrolling at retail centers, although at times undercover. In other areas, Salazar said the law enforcement agency may use a mounted patrol, a mobile command post and bike patrol.

He said porch pirates are another priority.

“We will be conducting sting operations. again. with our various partners in unincorporated Bexar County, but also in in the incorporated area,” he said.

The sheriff and police chiefs also are asking the public to do its part.

“Don’t be an easy target,” Salazar said as a warning for holiday shoppers. “We’re going to be bombarding social media throughout the holiday season with reminders and safety tips.”

“Make sure you call and let us know something’s going on, so we can get out there and keep you safe,” Lane said.

