BCSO investigating allegations of explicit photos shared among Somerset ISD students

SOMERSET – The Somerset ISD community is on high alert after the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday it was investigating allegations involving high school students sharing explicit images.

“The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating allegations regarding explicit photos shared among students at Somerset High School. Due to the ongoing investigation and the nature of the case, we will not release details at this time. Investigators from the public integrity unit, special victims unit, and child safe are all actively involved in the investigation,” the BCSO said in a statement.

Before school let out, KSAT spoke to some parents outside the high school who said they had not been made aware of the investigation and were surprised the news about the allegations had not spread faster in the small town.

Some in the high school who wanted to remain anonymous said deputies met with athletes in the gym in recent weeks.

The superintendent was not available for comment, but the school district shared a copy of this email sent to parents on Friday:

“Somerset Community,

We have received notice Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation regarding explicit photos shared amongst Somerset High School students. Although we cannot provide details of the investigation, the district is cooperating with Bexar County Sheriff officials.

We want to remind families we are here to support our students, counseling and support services are available if needed. Please rest assured the wellbeing of all students is paramount,” the email reads.

It is important that parents are made aware of the state and federal laws surrounding sexting and the sharing of explicit images online.

Students could face criminal charges for sharing images, even if they didn’t take the images themselves.