‘This is just a part of who we are’: Crowds gather to commemorate ‘Dawn at the Alamo’

SAN ANTONIO – “Dawn at the Alamo” commemorates the moments that led to a significant chapter in Texas history. Sunday morning marks 186 years since the Battle at the Alamo.

Many gathered at the local landmark to honor the brave and remember the sacrifices that were made on March 6, 1836.

The annual ceremony features music, historian speakers and reenactments. Gary Luinstra is with the San Antonio Living History Association.

He has participated in the ceremony since 1988 and was pleased to see a large turnout this year.

“This was just absolutely awesome to have this many people out this year,” he said.

J.D. Humber and his son Everett traveled to the Alamo City from Abilene. J.D. said his son is a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas.

He said this morning’s event marks a significant piece of Texas history.

“This is just part of who we are, so we wanted to come honor those men who gave their lives on both sides and just celebrate what is Texas,” he said.

The day of remembrance will conclude with “Remember the Defenders.” The event begins at 6 p.m. Sunday. Click here for more information.