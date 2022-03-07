WATCH: Diego and Emilio Navaira Jr., other SA music stars to perform iconic Beatles album with youth orchestra

Musicians Diego and Emilio Navaira Jr. are half of a local supergroup performing with the Youth Orchestra of San Antonio for a one-night event at the Tobin Center.

The Navaira brothers and YOSA are performing the Beatles classic album, “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.” The other half of this fab four includes Joe Reyes and Chris Maddin.

The local musicians spoke with KSAT News Now about this show at the Tobin. The live performance starts at 8 p.m. Monday. You can find more information here.