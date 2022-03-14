Woman dead after wrong-way crash with suspected drunk driver, Seguin police say

SAN ANTONIO – A woman is dead and two people are in critical condition following a wrong-way crash with a suspected drunk driver in Seguin, according to a news release from the Seguin Police Department.

The crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on Sunday in the 1200 block of W Kingsbury.

Seguin Police said a 52-year-old woman was driving her Jeep Liberty westbound on the eastbound lanes of W. Kingsbury when the SUV struck a Mitsubishi Outlander head-on.

The driver of the Mitsubishi Outlander, A 22-year-old man, was transported by Seguin EMS to hospital in Kyle, in critical condition.

The passenger of the Outlander, 20-year-old Elizabeth Solis, was taken by Air-Life to a hospital in San Antonio, where she died from her injuries, officials said.

The wrong-way driver was taken to a hospital in Kyle in critical condition. Police said the woman told officers that she had consumed multiple alcoholic beverages before driving.

An investigation is ongoing.

