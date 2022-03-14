15-year-old boy fatally shot during apparent drug deal, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – A 15-year-old boy was killed in a shooting during an apparent drug deal, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

When deputies arrived just before midnight at a home in the 7000 block of Fossil Banks in far West Bexar County, they found the victim had been shot.

Despite life-saving measures by first responders, the juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

According to deputies, an altercation had occurred between the victim and another male just before the shooting. Deputies said the victim was standing in the street exchanging words when the suspect in a vehicle pulled out a gun and fired.

“We have seen in the past that drug related homicides have stemmed from marijuana transactions, not cocaine, not meth, or any other controlled substance, but simply misdemeanor amounts of marijuana are the common factor in previous drug related homicides,” BCSO Spokesperson Johnny Garcia told KSAT.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage pertaining to the crime is asked to contact BCSO officials by email at BCSOTIPS@bexar.org or at 210-335-6000. Callers can remain anonymous.

