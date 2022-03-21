Girl, 2, killed after father accidentally runs her over with car, San Antonio police say

San Antonio police say a father accidentally backed his car into his 2-year-old daughter, killing her.

SAN ANTONIO – A father accidentally backed his car into his 2-year-old daughter on Monday, killing her, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were called out to the 4100 block IH 10 East, on the city’s East Side around 1 p.m., according to Sgt. Tom Alonzo.

Alonzo said the father thought his daughter was already inside the apartment before he backed his Suburban SUV into the garage. The girl left the apartment, however, and ran into the car’s path.

The girl was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where she died. She has not yet been identified.

“The family is very grief-stricken,” Alonzo said. “It’s just a terrible tragedy and accident.”

The case remained under investigation on Monday.

