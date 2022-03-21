Ransomware attack hits Bexar County Appraisal District, some files damaged

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Appraisal District is investigating a ransomware attack over the weekend that affected part of the district’s systems.

The ransomware attack happened at 10 a.m. Sunday, and it was detected soon thereafter, according to the appraisal district.

The property records database was not encrypted from the attack, and some systems were partially affected and damaged. Those files are currently being restored.

“At this time, we are still in recovery mode and full assessments are ongoing,” authorities said in a release. “We are working to restore functionality as fast as possible; however, it may take a couple of days to restore full functionality.”

People can still use the district’s website and online portal, which authorities said are unaffected.

The FBI was notified of the ransomware attack.

Read also: