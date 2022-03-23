Recognize them? Police say they robbed several people at a South Side gas station

SAPD need the public’s help identifying three suspects they say robbed several people at a South Side gas station Sunday.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help identifying and locating three suspects they say robbed several people at a South Side gas station Sunday.

The robbery happened around midnight in the parking lot of a Quiktrip gas station located in the 9600 block of South Zarzamora Street.

Police said three suspects approached three men in the parking lot and pointed handguns at them. The suspects then stole their personal property and their car.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

More on KSAT: