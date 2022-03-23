Man in critical condition after shooting on Northwest Side, SAPD says

A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the North Side Tuesday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after a shooting on the Northwest Side on Tuesday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 12200 block of Vance Jackson Road near Woodstone and Huebner Road.

Police said several witnesses heard a man say, “I’ve been shot,” and one witness found the man outside with a gunshot wound to his leg.

When police arrived, they performed CPR on the man while another provided a tourniquet because of the perfuse bleeding, police said.

He was taken to University Hospital and is in critical condition.

Witnesses say they saw a black, four-door vehicle leave the scene, going toward I-10 on Woodstone. Officers in the area located a car driving erratically that matched the description of the vehicle, officials said.

Police stopped the car along the I-10 access road, and three men inside were detained. Officers said they recovered a gun inside the car.

Ad

A gun was also recovered at the scene.

Officers said it is unclear what led to the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

More on KSAT: