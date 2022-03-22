Woman sentenced to 20 years in prison for DWI incident that killed her nephew

Rebecca DeLeon, 39, was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a DWI incident that resulted in the death of her nephew.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for a DWI incident that resulted in the death of a relative.

Rebecca DeLeon, 39, pleaded guilty to a charge of intoxication manslaughter. In exchange for her guilty plea, DeLeon was given the 20-year sentence.

According to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office, DeLeon was driving in the 5400 block of Wurzbach Road on Sept. 27, 2020, when she crossed several lanes of traffic, struck a pedestrian on the sidewalk and crashed her car. The pedestrian was DeLeon’s nephew, Carlos Sifuentes, who died from his injuries.

DeLeon’s blood-alcohol content was .216, nearly three times the legal limit, the DA’s Office said.

“This was not this defendant’s first time driving drunk. She had two previous convictions for driving while intoxicated. Her nephew’s death was a result of her bad decisions. I hope that it gives the Sifuentes family some peace,” said Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales.

