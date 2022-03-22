Man, woman killed, baby safe after murder-suicide in west Bexar County, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman and man are dead, and a baby is safe in Child Protective Services custody after a murder-suicide in west Bexar County, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar.

Dispatchers received a 911 call Tuesday afternoon from a man in his 30s who said he had killed a woman in her 30s and would kill himself next, Salazar said. Deputies were dispatched to the 14000 block of Potranco Road to an apartment complex to handle the 911 call.

Salazar said deputies were close by and answered the call in about three minutes. When they arrived at one of the apartments, the door was locked, and someone inside unlocked it, letting them in.

When two deputies made entry, they saw a woman on the floor with stab wounds and a man a few feet away attempting to kill himself with a large knife, the sheriff said. The two deputies tried to talk him down, and then a third deputy came in, saw the baby in a high chair during the commotion and rescued her. Salazar said the baby was 6 to 7 months old. It’s unclear what her connection was to the woman and man, but the sheriff believes they may have been her parents.

A fourth deputy came in, and the man stabbed himself in the upper body and neck, Salazar said. At which point, the last deputy to go in attempted to shock the man with a Taser.

After the man stabbed himself, the deputies attempted first aid to save the man’s life. However, Salazar said the man and woman both died at the scene. It’s believed the woman was dead before the deputies had arrived.

Salazar said the child was unaware of what had unfolded between the man and woman and was in a high chair watching cartoons on a laptop facing the other direction. Child Protective Services has taken her into their custody, and Salazar said they would attempt to locate family members of the baby.

The deputies involved will be placed on five days of administrative leave and will undergo evaluations with a psychologist, according to Salazar.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.