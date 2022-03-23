San Antonio teenagers can attend free Met Gala event at McNay Art Museum

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio teenagers can tour a new exhibition at the McNay Art Museum this week while decked out in their best duds.

The museum is hosting a Met Gala-themed evening called Teen Night: Met Gala/But Make it McNay.

Admission to Friday’s event is free for high school students ages 13-19 with the donation of a canned food item. Registration for the event is required due to limited space.

All attendees will be able to screenprint a commemorative poster or can bring their own 100% cotton T-shirt to screenprint as an alternative.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a piece of clothing that could use some new life. Teens will be able to be “an eco-friendly designer” and revive their old clothing at a decorating station. (Organizers recommend jeans jackets or plain T-shirts for this.)

Teens will also be able to make necklaces or bracelets at the event.

Free food will be provided at the event and coffee from Rose Hip Coffee will be available for purchase.

Teen Night: Met Gala/But Make it McNay will take place from 7-10 p.m. on Friday at the McNay, which is located at 6000 N New Braunfels Avenue.

