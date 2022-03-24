East Side residents ready to see community upgrades but worried about family displacements

SAN ANTONIO – East Side residents want to see road improvements, more access to grocery stores, and improved quality of life but are worried about what they might lose because of those upgrades.

The SA Tomorrow Eastside Community Area draft proposal was presented in a community meeting Wednesday to over 100 residents. Residents had a chance to express their concerns and frustrations about the plans which have been in the works since 2017.

The SA Tomorrow Eastside Community Area plan is part of a wider comprehensive plan led by the City of San Antonio to develop growth and economic progress.

Tambra Satterfield, an East Side resident, says she’s skeptical of the promises the city makes.

“They promised us things so many times and I’ve never seen it come to fruition,” she said.

But she’s also concerned about any possible plans that could displace families.

“We’re also worried about how is it going to affect our taxes when they bring all these new things in? Are they really going to have jobs? Is it going to be sufficient enough for, you know, someone to be able to survive with the economy and the housing going up? Will they be able to keep those properties?” she asked.

Bridget White, director of the City Planning Department, says stakeholders have been involved in the meetings to draft out the plan so far since 2017.

Community input is welcomed until April 17, when staff will begin to finalize the plans to be presented to the council in the fall for a vote. The next phase after that will be to look for the funds to make those community improvements, which could come in the form of bonds.

To view the plan draft click here. There is also contact information to provide feedback.