Texas flower fields you can visit in the spring and summer

SAN ANTONIO – You might have noticed that spring has officially sprung in parts of Texas as bluebonnets are sprouting up along roadways.

Despite what you may have heard growing up, it’s not illegal to pick bluebonnets. However, it might be dangerous in some areas if the flowers are blooming along a busy roadway so take precautions before enjoying the state flower.

Even though bluebonnets aren’t illegal to pick, they’re annuals, which means they won’t reseed if they’re picked or trampled. It’s best to take photos in front of the flowers as opposed to in the middle of a bluebonnet patch. (Snakes are known to bask in bluebonnets too.)

Want to know where you can spot bluebonnets and other flowers?

KSAT compiled a list of locations where flower fields are open to the public during the spring season:

BlueBonnet Trails in Ennis - This trail of bluebonnets is located roughly four hours north of downtown San Antonio, just south of Dallas. Late winter weather this year has delayed the bluebonnet season in the area but the trails are expected to be open April 1-30 with the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival taking place April 8-10. - This trail of bluebonnets is located roughly four hours north of downtown San Antonio, just south of Dallas. Late winter weather this year has delayed the bluebonnet season in the area but the trails are expected to be open April 1-30 with the Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival taking place April 8-10.

Dewberry Farm in Brookshire - This farm is located 2 and half hours east of San Antonio near Houston. The farm hosts Spring Fest every year with a multitude of family activities and a giant sunflower field to walk through. Spring Fest takes place every weekend in April and admission starts at $24 for anyone ages 3-59 when tickets are - This farm is located 2 and half hours east of San Antonio near Houston. The farm hosts Spring Fest every year with a multitude of family activities and a giant sunflower field to walk through. Spring Fest takes place every weekend in April and admission starts at $24 for anyone ages 3-59 when tickets are purchased online.

Robinson Family Farm in Temple - Sunflower festival dates have not yet been announced for this farm but it’s a good location to check back on. There are sunflower fields and other attractions at Robinson Family Farm, located 2 and a half hours north of San Antonio towards Waco. - Sunflower festival dates have not yet been announced for this farm but it’s a good location to check back on. There are sunflower fields and other attractions at Robinson Family Farm, located 2 and a half hours north of San Antonio towards Waco.

Sweet Berry Farm in Marble Falls - Located about 90 minutes north of San Antonio, this farm is home to a tulip field. The flowers aren’t quite ready yet due to the late wintery weather but there are many kid-friendly activities for the family to enjoy until the flowers bloom. - Located about 90 minutes north of San Antonio, this farm is home to a tulip field. The flowers aren’t quite ready yet due to the late wintery weather but there are many kid-friendly activities for the family to enjoy until the flowers bloom.

Sweet Eats Farm in Georgetown - This farm is located about two hours outside of downtown San Antonio, just north of Austin. There is a sunflower festival in June and July with opportunities to pick your own flowers. - This farm is located about two hours outside of downtown San Antonio, just north of Austin. There is a sunflower festival in June and July with opportunities to pick your own flowers. Tickets are already available for the summer dates and start at $16 online. Children younger than 2 are free.

Texas Tulips in Pilot Point - This tulip field is north of Dallas and a nearly 5 hour and 30-minute drive from downtown San Antonio. The tulip farm is open seven days a week during the tulip season and entry starts at $5 per person. - This tulip field is north of Dallas and a nearly 5 hour and 30-minute drive from downtown San Antonio. The tulip farm is open seven days a week during the tulip season and entry starts at $5 per person.