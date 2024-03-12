75º
KSAT Connect users share their spring bloom photos

Mountain laurel, bluebonnets, roses and more

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been out enjoying the spring weather, you’ve likely noticed all the blooming plants outside. Maybe your backyard is experiencing its first blooms.

We asked our KSAT Connect users to submit photos of the spring blooms around town. You can frolic through the virtual flowers by checking out these KSAT Connect user submissions!

Want to submit your spring bloom photo to KSAT Connect? Here’s a guide on how to post.

DexterJTX

Great year for Bluebonnets by my office

San Antonio
retrojeff3

Frost Bank Tower on a partly cloudy day with pink flowers and a tree in front of it. Photo by me.

San Antonio
Peggy

Spring is here in Stockdale.

Unknown
L Hartman

Peach Blossoms

Stockdale
J. Moreno

Early bloom.

San Antonio
Layla

Abundant blooms on my redbud trees.

San Antonio
Yvonne Scherny

Roses are blooming!! So pretty and they smell amazing! Oh, let’s hope there are no late freezes now!!!!

San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Have you ever wondered what maple leaves look like close up when they are just starting to bud? I have until today.

San Antonio
Rgarcia1427

I’ve seen white bonnets but never pink bonnets?

San Antonio
rene diaz

Beautiful mountain laurels in my backyard

San Antonio
Rgarcia1427

This is a lemon tree, sure has some pretty flowers.

San Antonio
Pauljo

My grandkids. Noah and Kinsley in adkins.

San Antonio
J Cole Turpin

Daffodils in bloom… we made it through!

San Antonio
MAW66

Enjoying our beautiful Spring blossoms.

San Antonio
Marcelo

Oak tree getting new foliage. Spring is here.

San Antonio
aok

Looking pretty in the flowers

San Antonio
Sandy

China Grove - House finch eggs.

San Antonio
Lilly Rose

Lilly Rose with bluebonnets

San Antonio

