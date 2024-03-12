KSAT Connect users share their spring bloom photos

SAN ANTONIO – If you’ve been out enjoying the spring weather, you’ve likely noticed all the blooming plants outside. Maybe your backyard is experiencing its first blooms.

We asked our KSAT Connect users to submit photos of the spring blooms around town. You can frolic through the virtual flowers by checking out these KSAT Connect user submissions!

Want to submit your spring bloom photo to KSAT Connect? Here’s a guide on how to post.

DexterJTX Great year for Bluebonnets by my office Mar 7, 2024 0 San Antonio

retrojeff3 Frost Bank Tower on a partly cloudy day with pink flowers and a tree in front of it. Photo by me. Mar 7, 2024 0 San Antonio

Yvonne Scherny Roses are blooming!! So pretty and they smell amazing! Oh, let’s hope there are no late freezes now!!!! Mar 7, 2024 0 San Antonio

SkyWatcher (Oscar) Have you ever wondered what maple leaves look like close up when they are just starting to bud? I have until today. Mar 7, 2024 0 San Antonio