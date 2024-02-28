61º
Submit your spring bloom photos to KSAT Connect

Spring has arrived early in Texas with colorful blossoms

Emily Martin, KSAT Insider Membership Producer

KSAT Connect user captures blooming mountain laurel. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – While the first official day of spring is still a few weeks away, Texas is already starting to experience spring-like weather.

KSAT Connect viewers are also noticing the signs of early spring and sharing pictures of the first blooms of plants like mountain laurel and even bluebonnets.

If your plants are beginning to bloom, or you spot a plant blooming around town, snap a pic and submit it to KSAT Connect!

Not sure how to upload them? Here is a guide to posting:

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Outdoors” as the channel and “Plants” as your category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step here, click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Yvonne Scherny

Awwwww, the smell of Grape Kool-Aid in the air!!

0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Early spring has sprung and plants are budding all over.

0
San Antonio

Bluebonnets at Mike and Anna's

0
San Antonio
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Not much longer before this bunch of Texas mountain laurel bursts open like the Kool Aid man knocking down a brick wall.

0
San Antonio
Lauri Ward

First mountain laurel, I’ve seen bloom in new Braunfels

0
New Braunfels
ValerieGallegos

These Beauties are starting to Bloom…

0
San Antonio
japrice67

Mountain Laurel blooming around SA.

0
San Antonio

Emily Martin is the KSAT Insider Membership Producer.

