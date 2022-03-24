Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ still in many food wrappers, new tests find

Many of the wrappers and packaging for the takeout or fast food you eat contain potentially dangerous PFAS, or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, according to a new Consumer Reports investigation.

What are known as “forever chemicals” were found in food packaging, including paper bags for fries, wrappers for hamburgers, molded fiber salad bowls and single-use paper plates.

An independent lab tested 118 food containers from 24 retailers. PFAS were found in packaging from every retailer, including McDonald’s, Burger King, CAVA and Taco Bell.

“We found PFAS in many types of packaging, in packaging from fast food restaurants and from grocery stores,” said Consumer Reports’ Kevin Loria. “We even found it in packaging from places that say they’re moving away from PFAS.”

PFAS are known as forever chemicals because, in general, they don’t break down in the environment.

They’ve been linked to serious health problems such as increased risk of some cancers, lowered immunity and liver damage.

“PFAS can migrate from packaging into food you eat, like that burger wrapped in paper that contains PFAS or that salad in a molded fiber bowl,” Loria said.

Research suggests that people who eat takeout regularly may have higher levels of PFAS in their blood.

PFAS are used in food packaging to make it grease and moisture resistant.

In the tests, paper bags used for fries or other sides, molded fiber bowls and single-use plates, had the highest levels of PFAS. Takeout containers and paper trays had some of the lowest.

About half of the products tested had low PFAS.

In response to the testing, some companies stressed that with PFAS so common in the environment, it’s nearly impossible to eliminate them. Several companies, including McDonald’s, Burger King and Chick-Fil-A, say they are committed to reducing them or phasing them out.

In the meantime, consumers who want to limit their exposure can transfer takeout food out of their containers before eating and avoid reheating food in their packaging.

