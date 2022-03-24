46º

Trailer home, vehicle go up in flames at East Bexar County RV Park, fire officials say

Fire was called in around 10 p.m. at Windmill Heights RV Park

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Windmill Heights RV Park trailer fire image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – The residents of a trailer home at an East Bexar County RV Park returned home to find their trailer had been destroyed by a fire, fire officials said Thursday.

The fire happened around 10 p.m. at the Windmill Heights RV Park, in FM 3465 in Adkins, Texas.

Fire crews said they arrived to find a vehicle and the trailer home both engulfed in flames. Firefighters said both are now considered a total loss.

The owner of the trailer home said they were visiting San Antonio at the time of the fire. He is contacting Red Cross for assistance.

The cause of the fire is not currently known. No injuries were reported.

