Nonprofit plans to help migrants released by Border Patrol in Carrizo Springs

CARRIZO SPRINGS, Texas – A nonprofit based out of Zapata County said it plans to help immigrants vetted and released by the US Border Patrol in Carrizo Springs.

Border Patrol officials on Tuesday informed city leaders that immigrants who have been processed and who have cleared background and criminal checks would be released in the Dimmitt County community.

The release of immigrants in the community would be a first for Carrizo Springs. Usually, migrants are processed in-town and transferred to Eagle Pass however, the Border Patrol center there is at capacity.

“DHS continues to expel migrants under CDC’s Title 42 authority,” U.S. Customs Border Protection said in a statement to KSAT. “Those who cannot be expelled under Title 42 and do not have a legal basis to remain are placed in expedited or full removal proceedings. Although some facilities have reached capacity, CBP continues to safely, efficiently, and effectively process individuals encountered in the Del Rio sector. As part of the process for effectuating removals, Border Patrol agents collect biometric and biographic information and run a background check to identify and continue to detain those who pose a public safety risk.”

According to an email from Carrizo Springs City Manager Chris Castañeda, the city still doesn’t have a plan on what to do with the immigrants. The city emergency management coordinator has reached out to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office for guidance.

The nonprofit, Home of Living Faith, said it is ready to help the immigrants.

“(We can help with) getting them food, clothing, hygiene products and if they need a contact family to get them on their way,” said Eloy Vera, who founded the organization about 13 years ago.

Vera said in May 2019, the organization helped migrants who were in a similar situation in Del Rio.

“Several years ago we went to Del Rio (to help during) the first wave (of migrants),” Vera said. “We saw how one of the local churches there came together and started helping them out more of a stop and go.”

And while Vera is aware of the possible backlash, his wife and members of their ministry’s Community Emergency Response Team aim to create a similar setup in Carrizo Springs.

“Whether people want them here or whether they don’t, they’re still humans,” Vera said. “And the Father is very clear, you know, ‘love thy neighbor.’”

