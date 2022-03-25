Russian-themed float pulled from Battle of Flowers Parade lineup

SAN ANTONIO – The Battle of Flowers Parade is back with a new route, theme and last-minute float changes.

Amid concerns of the ongoing Russia invasion of Ukraine, organizers with the Battle of the Flowers Association decided to remove a Russian-themed float named “From Russia With Love” from its lineup.

Russian-themed float pulled from Battle of the Flowers Parade line-up (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

“We worked together to rebrand the float to become ‘Expressions of Eastern Europe’,” said Melissa Branch, this year’s parade chair. “Four weeks ago, when Russia invaded Ukraine, it changed everything completely.”

The Battle of Flowers Parade ¡VIVA LAS FLORES! features nine public school floats with the theme “Global Gardens.” Originally, the concept for 2022 was determined back in 2018. The new float will highlight Ukraine and the countries in Eastern Europe that stand in solidarity with the war-torn country.

“We just saw the floats for the first time about two weeks ago, and there were a lot of mixed emotions,” Branch said. “We saw the beauty of the float, but we also saw the sadness that it sort of pulled out of the air.”

Ad

And while sculptures, including the accordion and the nesting dolls in honor of the Polish culture remain, Ukraine’s national flower will take center stage.

“We’re going to change (the chamomile flower) to the sunflower, which definitely represents Ukraine, and it also represents resiliency and hope,” Branch said.

Russian Cossack dancers removed from Battle of Flowers float amid ongoing war in Ukraine. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The parade, which began in 1891, honors the heroes that fought for Texas independence at The Alamo, Goliad and San Jacinto, and organizers say its mission still stands true today.

“I think it speaks to the spirit globally of people (to) have hope and resiliency and determination to fight for freedom. And that’s what we want -- to inspire others as the first float goes down the parade route,” Branch said.

A

ew float is expected to be ready by April 8 for the 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade.

ALSO ON KSAT.COM

KSAT offering exclusive Fiesta tickets for Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades

Ad

Fiesta is back! View the Fiesta 2022 event schedule, day-by-day