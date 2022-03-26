BCSO: Inmate dies by suicide despite intervention from deputies, first responders

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County Jail inmate died by suicide Thursday night despite efforts by deputies and first responders to save his life, according to the sheriff’s office.

Ryan Legg, 36, was found unresponsive in his cell around 10:36 p.m. Thursday, March 24, after a suicide attempt.

Deputies tried to resuscitate Legg until medical staff arrived and took over chest compressions. He was pronounced dead nearly an hour later.

Legg was arrested March 21 on one charge of assault-family-second offense and injury to elderly-bodily injury.

The BCSO’s Criminal Investigations Division, Internal Affairs and The Public Integrity Unit are investigating Legg’s death, as part of standard procedure.

“Preliminarily, it appears that all BCSO policy and procedures were followed while the unit officer conducted cell checks,” a news release states.

The Karnes County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a separate investigation into Legg’s death, according to the sheriff’s office.