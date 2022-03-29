Man inside home wounded in Southwest Side shooting, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s was taken to an area hospital after being shot while inside his home late Monday night, San Antonio police said.

The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at a home in the 3300 block of West Gerald Avenue, not far from Quintana Road and Bynum Avenue.

According to police, the man was inside his house when someone from outside fired several shots at the home. A motive is not currently known.

The man was shot in the lower back and was taken by EMS to University Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

SAPD said they are not sure if the suspect or suspects were in a vehicle or on foot when the gunshots were fired. No witnesses were found.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

So far, no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing, police said.