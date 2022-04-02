2 hospitalized, suspected drunk driver arrested after crash near downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two people are hospitalized, and a suspected drunk driver is in custody after he hit a police vehicle and later crashed his car near downtown overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened around 10:21 p.m. on N. Frio Street and N Medina Street.

Police said a man in a 2009 maroon Toyota Camry was driving north on S. Frio when his car struck a police vehicle that was driving south.

The driver of the Camry fled the scene and continued north on S. Frio Street, officers said. He was then seen by a UTSA police Sargent driving at a high rate of speed.

Police said he drove around the southbound lanes to get around the traffic in the northbound lanes. He also failed to stop at a red light at W. Commerce Street and continued to drive north at a high rate of speed, officers say.

When the Camry drove through the intersection of W. Martin Street, the driver lost control of the car and ended up on the sidewalk, police said. The car crashed into a metal light pole, rotated in the road, lost a tire, and crashed into a second metal light pole. Officers said the car then flipped onto its roof.

Authorities said the car slid to a stop at the intersection of N. Frio St and Medina.

A woman who was a passenger in the Camry was ejected from the vehicle during the crash, police said. She was taken to University Hospital by EMS and is in stable condition at last check.

A second passenger was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The driver of the Camry was found to be intoxicated and was booked into the Bexar County Jail for intoxication assault.