Universal City firefighter’s camera shows crews battling arson fire that led to teen’s arrest

UNIVERSAL CITY, Texas – A Universal City firefighter’s camera captured the minute crews rushed into a home that had gone up in flames on March 25.

Now, more than two months later, two teens have been arrested and charged with arson in connection with two fires set at the home which is still under construction.

Video of the fire in the 200 block of Rustic Springs shows the stairway fully engulfed in flames during the fire call. Arson investigator Jake Vierra said a firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling the blaze.

“This was the second fire that was set. And very early on in our investigation, we felt as if they came back to finish the job that they had started,” Vierra says about the suspects. After an investigation that spanned weeks involving fire and U.C. Police, they got a break in the case.

“We discovered evidence that had a latent print on it,” he explains.

That evidence was a can of Zippo lighter fluid and it lead to the arrest of 17-year old Charles David Flynn and a 16-year old juvenile. Police were able to link them to 2 of 4 fires at the home, as well as vandalism to the home, including kicked-in doors, shattered glass on kitchen appliances, and torn carpet.

Investigators feared the fires would spread to occupied homes next door. Angie Canales just moved into the new neighborhood and was so worried that she’s installing security cameras outside.

“I’m glad they found the person who did it. That makes me feel better now,” she said.

Investigators say the teens were members of the ROTC program in their school. They lived in a subdivision nearby in Converse. Police don’t have a motive on why they targeted that home.

“To be quite honest with you, we didn’t get much remorse either, which was a little troublesome,” Vierra said.

Both teens are charged with arson with bodily injury and burglary with intent to commit a felony.

