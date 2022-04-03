SAPD: Homeowner’s son intervenes in dispute, shoots man at South Side home

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after an argument led to a shooting outside of a home on the South Side Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 3100 block of Chamita Drive.

Police said a man arrived at the home and got into a fight with the homeowner.

The homeowner’s son then came outside to help his father and shot the man in the stomach, officers said.

The man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said they are unsure of what provoked the fight, but it appears the homeowner and the man have been friends for a long time.

The homeowner and his son are cooperating with police, but it is unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

