84º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

SAPD: Homeowner’s son intervenes in dispute, shoots man at South Side home

The homeowner’s son intervened in the argument and SAPD says he shot the man

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

Jonathan Cotto, Reporter

Tags: South Side, shooting, argument, SAPD
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after an argument led to a shooting outside of a home on the South Side Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened around 11:50 a.m. in the 3100 block of Chamita Drive.

Police said a man arrived at the home and got into a fight with the homeowner.

The homeowner’s son then came outside to help his father and shot the man in the stomach, officers said.

The man was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said they are unsure of what provoked the fight, but it appears the homeowner and the man have been friends for a long time.

The homeowner and his son are cooperating with police, but it is unclear if any arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Emily Martin is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. She earned a journalism degree from Texas State University, where she was news director at KTSW, the campus radio station. She has also interned at KXAN and KUT in Austin.

email

Jonathan Cotto is a reporter for KSAT’s Good Morning San Antonio. He’s a bilingual award-winning news reporter and he joined KSAT in 2021. Before coming to San Antonio, Cotto was reporting along the U.S.-Mexico border in South Texas. He’s a veteran of the United States Navy.

email

facebook

twitter