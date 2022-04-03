Man struck by car while skateboarding on Southwest Side, SAPD says

A man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car while riding his skateboard on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The incident occurred in the 2800 block of Hutchins Place around 11:29 p.m Saturday.

Police said a 21-year-old man was riding his skateboard while crossing Hutchins Place.

A driver in a black SUV that was traveling northwest on Hutchins Place struck the man in the middle of the road, authorities said.

The man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers said the driver did stop to render aid and is not facing any charges.

