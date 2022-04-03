84º

Vacant home on East Side destroyed after fire, police say

The fire broke out around 11:28 p.m. in the 700 block of Indiana Street

Emily Martin, Digital Producer Trainee

SAN ANTONIO – A vacant home on the East Side was completely destroyed after a fire broke out overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The fire broke out around 11:28 p.m. in the 700 block of Indiana Street.

Police said they arrived on scene to find a vacant home that had been fully engulfed in flames.

The San Antonio Fire Department tried to fight the blaze but was not able to save the home, officers said.

Police said the home was completely destroyed, and no injuries were reported.

Arson investigators were called to the scene to determine the exact cause of the fire.

