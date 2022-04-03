Two men hospitalized after shooting at Northwest Side apartment complex, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men are hospitalized after a shooting at a Northwest Side apartment complex overnight, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Wurzbach Road around 12:16 a.m.

Police said two men were on the walkway of a building when several people walked up and shot both of them.

One man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to University Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The second man was shot in the leg and possibly the chest, officers said. He was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

The suspects fled the scene on foot, and police say they are still at large.

The investigation is ongoing.