Miracle League of San Antonio celebrates 15 years of making baseball dreams come true for kids with special needs

SAN ANTONIO – It’s time to play ball and for years a nonprofit organization has been making kids’ wishes come true at their very own field of dreams on the Southwest Side.

Since 2007, the Miracle League of San Antonio has given children and adults with special needs the opportunity to play organized baseball.

Michael Miller, with the help of boxer Jesse James Leija, founded the league and raised money to build the Mays Family Field of Dreams next to Wolff Stadium.

“You see so many kids that are happy, having a great time. Parents who love what we’re doing,” said Miller.

The league accepts any special needs child or adult. The field hosts three games on Saturdays during its spring and fall seasons with about 160 players hitting the diamond.

“Every kid gets to hear their name on the loudspeaker and every kid hits a homerun every time they come up,” said Miller. “Down syndrome, autistic, cerebral palsy, deaf, blind, anything. The answer is yes, we want you. Come join us.”

Ad

After an 18-month hiatus because of COVID-19, the Miracle League returned to its normal spring calendar this year.

Miller said the league sadly lost two players due to COVID-19 and he wanted to return when it was safe for families and their children. There are more players now in the Miracle League than ever before.

“Everyone’s got this pent up energy they can’t wait to get rid of. So we’re back,” said Miller.

Miller said it’s a credit to the families who go out every Saturday and the people that have donated to make this 15-year dream a reality.

“It’s life-changing if you come out here because you see in real time how much change you can make in these kids lives and in the parents lives,” said Miller.

Click here for more information on the Miracle League of San Antonio.