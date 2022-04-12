Man sleeping on tracks hit, killed by train, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A man sleeping on train tracks was hit and killed by a freight train early Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on tracks right above the on-ramp at the access road of I-35 and Loop 410 westbound.

According to police, the man was sleeping on the train tracks just before being struck. No one else was hurt.

Authorities said the man was killed instantly. His name and age have not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, and Union Pacific both responded to the situation.

SAPD said their investigation is ongoing.