San Antonio ISD board names lone finalist for superintendent position

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio ISD Board of Trustees has named its lone finalist for superintendent of schools after a vote during a meeting on Monday evening, district officials said.

The board voted to name Dr. Jaime Aquino, an educator with more than 30 years of experience, to the position. The district said Aquino brings national leadership experience from Denver, Los Angeles and New York.

“I am honored and humbled to have been selected as the new superintendent for San Antonio Independent School District,” Aquino said. “I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for entrusting the future of over 45,000 students to my care. It is not a task I take lightly, and I am ready to collaborate and lead our district powerfully forward.”

Aquino said he has toured the district’s high schools and visited with students who say they are optimistic about the future.

“I feel that same optimism about the future of SAISD,” he said. “My path is similar to the families of SAISD, and I am ready to get to work in making a difference in the lives of all students, families, and staff in San Antonio.”

The district can officially hire the finalist after a 21-day waiting period, per state law. The SAISD board will hold a special meeting on May 3 to confirm Aquino’s appointment as superintendent.

Board President Christina Martinez issued the following statement:

“Right now, we need a leader who is committed to preparing our students for opportunity-filled lives, while also being sensitive and thoughtful about the many kinds of challenges our children are experiencing due to the disruptions of the pandemic. Dr. Jaime Aquino is that kind of leader,” Martinez said. “He was born and raised in the Dominican Republic and is deeply committed to ensuring that all children have access to an excellent education. Having begun his career as a bilingual teacher over 30 years ago in Queens, New York, he has deep experience as a leader in diverse, urban school districts and a record of achieving academic success with children just like ours.”

“He has been successful by staying closely connected to the classroom and working collaboratively with educators and administrators at every level of a school system,” Martinez continued. “Dr. Aquino also brings with him a deep appreciation for our multicultural community and the importance of building close relationships with families. We are looking forward to our board meeting on May 3 when we will officially welcome Dr. Aquino as our new leader.”

.