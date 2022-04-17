17-year-old shot, killed on Southwest Side street identified by medical examiner

San Antonio police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot and killed on the city’s Southwest Side late Thursday night.

SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old who was shot and killed on the city’s Southwest Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner.

Authorities said Dominic Hernandez died from a gunshot wound he sustained during the shooting. His death is being labeled as a homicide.

Officers were called Thursday, at around 10:20 p.m. to the 5600 block of Stonybrook Drive, not far from Medina Base Road after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, Hernandez was fatally shot while on the street.

Police have since arrested Gerardo Godina, 43, in connection with the fatal shooting, records show. He has been charged with murder.

SAPD said they are not currently looking for any other suspects.

At this time, police say they do not know exactly what led up to the shooting.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.