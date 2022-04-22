‘His legacy will continue’: San Antonio mom honors son who battled spina bifida with 5K

A local mother is honoring her son this weekend by hosting our area's first ever Walk, Run and Roll 5K for Spina Bifida. KSAT's RJ Marquez spoke to Tammy Nettles about her son's battle with spina bifida and how she wants to keep his spirit alive by helping other children who live with it too.

SAN ANTONIO – With an infectious personality and love for life, Tammy Nettles said her son, Jay Angel Perez, touched everyone he came across.

“He was just a very happy, loving person that loved everybody that he met,” said Nettles. “He was kind. He was caring, generous with his heart.”

Perez lived life to the fullest and loved to play and watch sports. His room is still decorated wall-to-wall with posters, memorabilia and memories.

“The Spurs, Arkansas Razorbacks, the Astros, the Cowboys of course. He never missed a game,” said Nettles. “He participated in Special Olympics and junior wheelchair sports all over the United States when he was younger.”

It’s that love of life and sports that prompted Nettles to honor her son. She organized Jay’s 5K to raise awareness and funds for children with spina bifida.

The event will be held at 8 a.m. Saturday at Texas Ski Ranch in New Braunfels. Nettles said it’s the first time there has been an event like this in the San Antonio area to support these families.

Ad

Perez was born and lived all his life with the most severe form of spina bifida, a neural tube defect that occurs when the spine and spinal cord do not form properly during the early stages of pregnancy.

“I did not know I was going to have a child with spina bifida until he was born,” said Nettles. “He had his first surgery when he was only three hours old.”

Perez died in January 2021. He would have turned 39-years-old on Saturday, the day of the 5K.

Nettles is a registered nurse who took care of her son all his life. She said most people with spina bifida do not live past the age of 40.

“My son passed short of his 38th birthday. I want to help the other children to surpass that and get the help that they need,” she said. “His legacy will continue and that’s the purpose of this.”

Nettles is confident Jay is going to be pushing her toward the finish line to reach that goal to help other families with the same birth defect.

Ad

“He would be right in the middle of all of it,” said Nettles. “I think Jay’s up there cheering me on and making things happen.”

Click here for more information on Saturday’s Jay’s 5k Run Walk and Roll.