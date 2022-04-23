Thousands attend ‘The Great Texas Airshow’ at JBSA-Randolph

Diving airplanes and simulated bombings is how The Great Texas Airshow opened at JBSA-Randolph Saturday, with a re-enactment of the attacks on Pearl Harbor.

As airplanes took to the sky, thousands of spectators folded out their lawn chairs and enjoyed the stunts carried out by both civilian and military demonstrations.

The airshow is officially back for the first time since 2017 and for some in attendance, it’s been a trip down memory lane.

“My dad used to work for Randolph. He used to work on the airplanes, so he was a mechanic, and we used to come as kids always to the airshows, and it’s an experience to come back. We hadn’t been to one in a long time,” Mary Luna said.

The airshow brought in close to 30,000 people on its first day, and even larger crowds were expected Saturday. But, the show is not only taking place in the sky. Several different airplanes formed part of the event’s static display.

Ad

“It’s a great opportunity to share the Air Force story and give everyone some insight into what goes on, on the flying side of the military,” said Matthew Bryant, deputy air ops director with the JBSA Great Texas Airshow.

The airshow also celebrated a very important date — the United States Air Force’s 75th anniversary.

“The energy just feels a little different. There’s a lot of excitement. I think they’re all ready to put on an amazing show for the crowd today and for all the future potential Air Force members and their families, so pretty exciting,” Alexsis Edwards, contracting Team Lead with the JBSA Great Texas Airshow, said.

The event is free to the public. The Great Texas Airshow will host its last day on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.greattexasairshow.com.