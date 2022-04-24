Blocked sewer line leads to sewer spill on far Northwest Side, SAWS says

SAN ANTONIO – A blocked sewer line has caused a sewer spill on the city’s far Northwest Side. Now, San Antonio Water System crews are working to clean up the site.

The spill happened Saturday at River Ranch and Boerne Stage Road.

SAWS officials said the blockage was caused by grease and rags in the sewer main. Crews have since contained the spill, but they are currently monitoring nearby wells that serve Stagecoach and Oaks subdivisions.

Customers are reminded by SAWS that wipes and grease are a major cause of blocked sewer lines. To learn more about how you can help protect your pipes from these blockages, click here.