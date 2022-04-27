Ex-San Antonio adult day care owner sentenced in health care, Social Security scheme, feds say

SAN ANTONIO – A former San Antonio adult day care owner was sentenced to prison this week for a health care and Social Security scheme theft worth nearly $1.8 million, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Scherry Lynn Moses, 54, was sentenced to 60 months in prison on Monday, a news release states. She previously pleaded guilty to one count of health care fraud, one count of wire fraud and one count of theft of government funds.

Moses fraudulently billed the Texas Medicaid Program while she ran Scherry’s Adult Day Activity Center, the release states. She was convicted of billing the program for items and services that had not been provided to day care clients.

Authorities said she also stole from Social Security recipients while she operated the New Creation Residential Care Homes, a room and board business.

Moses was the representative payee for the Social Security recipients who stayed at the boarding home, and she would charge each resident $500-$700 a month, officials said.

“Moses inconsistently provided the boarders with basic needs and at times left them to fend for themselves,” the release states. “In addition, she would refuse to make rent payments on the properties resulting in forcible evictions of the boarders. Moses used the money from the scheme for her own personal gain.”

Authorities said she carried out the scheme from 2008 to 2016, totaling to $1,784,817. She was also ordered to pay that amount in restitution.

“Instead of providing necessary services to trusting elderly and disabled Texas citizens, this defendant chose to fleece them of their Medicaid and Social Security benefits for her own selfish gain,” U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff said in the release. “We will continue to seek justice on behalf of these vulnerable members of our society and the critical government programs that serve them.”

