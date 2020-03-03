Former adult day care owner stole benefits from Social Security recipients, DOJ says

SAN ANTONIO – A woman who previously owned and operated two Scherry’s Adult Day Activity centers in San Antonio pleaded guilty Monday to federal charges in connection with a scheme in which she stole from Social Security recipients and fraudulently billed Medicaid for services not rendered, Department of Justice officials said.

Scherry Lynn Moses, 52, admitted that she fraudulently billed Amerigroup of Texas Inc., Molina Healthcare of Texas Inc. and Superior Health Plan Inc. for services that were never rendered to Medicaid recipients, officials said.

The DOJ reported that Moses also admitted that she, as a designated representative payee for Social Security benefits, failed to use funds for the benefit of the Social Security recipients, but used them for her own benefit.

Moses agreed to provide full restitution on all of the charges against her in the indictment and will have a hearing to determine the total amount of the fraud and losses.

Moses faces up to 10 years in federal prison for health care fraud, 20 years in federal prison for wire fraud and up to 10 years in federal prison for theft of government funds.

Moses’ sentencing is scheduled for May 4.