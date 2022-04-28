Man wanted on felony warrants triggers standoff with BCSO on NW Side

A man is holed up at an apartment in the 3400 block of Magic Drive after BCSO tried to serve warrants on him.

SAN ANTONIO – A man wanted on two felony warrants is holed up inside an apartment Thursday on the city’s Northwest Side.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Deputy Johnny Garcia said deputies from the Fugitive Apprehension Unit tried to serve the warrants at an apartment in the 3400 block of Magic Drive when they heard a man make some threatening comments toward them.

The deputies retreated and established a perimeter outside the building, Garcia said.

A SWAT team is on the scene and negotiators are trying to get the man to surrender peacefully. It’s not known if the man has weapons inside the apartment, Garcia said.

The man is wanted on warrants for assault of family violence and violation of a protective order, Garcia said.

Residents from several nearby units were evacuated.

